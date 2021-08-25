Financial Counselors Inc. Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $214.52 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $218.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.