Financial Comparison: Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Seabridge Gold and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seabridge Gold currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 291.03%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 142.62%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Golden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$11.15 million ($0.17) -102.29 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.68 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.77

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -2.51% -2.36% Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73%

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Golden Minerals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

