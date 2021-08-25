Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $250.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.