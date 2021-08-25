Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

HYT stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.