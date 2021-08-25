Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,074,000 after buying an additional 16,532,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after purchasing an additional 288,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $299.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.20. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.