Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.04. Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 11,959 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.