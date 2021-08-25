Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.59. 534,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

