Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

NYSE FRT opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.72.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $38,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

