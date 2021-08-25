Fear NFTs Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00156504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.53 or 0.99570912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.54 or 0.00991970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.94 or 0.06690190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars.

