Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider William Joseph Drazkowski Sells 15,126 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.