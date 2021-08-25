Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)’s share price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8,156.00 and last traded at $8,156.00. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,250.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8,150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $236.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $80.04 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.