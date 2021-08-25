Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. Farmer Bros. posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmer Bros..

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Farmer Bros. stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 75,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.67. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 22NW LP grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 18.6% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at about $13,689,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 89,050 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

