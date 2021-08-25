Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Cut by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

