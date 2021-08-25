Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 256 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 137,671 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,204 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $7,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SMP opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $959.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.38. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $123,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,022 shares of company stock worth $2,232,422. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

