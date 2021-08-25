Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AAON by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 26.0% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

