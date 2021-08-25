Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,027 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 34,640 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 591.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,223 shares of company stock worth $3,346,811 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

