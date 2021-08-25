Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $44,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $37,523,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $12,876,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.