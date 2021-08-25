Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

