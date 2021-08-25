Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $328.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

