Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 442 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $215,468.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,860,412 shares in the company, valued at $340,063,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $50,715.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock worth $8,733,706. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

