Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Down 0.7%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $153.29 and last traded at $154.96. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3%.

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate-Commercial, Real Estate-Construction, Commercial, Loans and Receivables, Lease Financing, and Consumer. The Real Estate-Commercial segment comprises of loans used to finance the acquisition of commercial real property.

