Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $24.00 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,868 shares of company stock worth $2,715,325 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

