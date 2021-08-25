EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.70

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in EVERTEC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $3,061,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $2,470,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

