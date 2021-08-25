EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stake Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of EVERTEC worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 30.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $278,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE EVTC opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

