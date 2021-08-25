Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $21,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $2,135,752. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.90.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

