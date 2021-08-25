Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

