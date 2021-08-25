Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of ERFSF opened at $147.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.