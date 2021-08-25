EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EDRY opened at $28.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.20.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.27%. Research analysts expect that EuroDry will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EuroDry by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

