Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.62. Euclid Capital Growth ETF shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 2,190 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euclid Capital Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.