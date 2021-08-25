Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $201.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

