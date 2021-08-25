Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00010369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $506,601.94 and approximately $98.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.54 or 0.00785013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00101092 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

