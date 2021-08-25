Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0019 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $343,415.68 and $6,442.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.18 or 0.06594618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00130644 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,410,500 coins and its circulating supply is 185,381,087 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.