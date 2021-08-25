Esm Acquisition (NYSE:ESM) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 48,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 668% from the average daily volume of 6,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esm Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

