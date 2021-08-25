Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SI-BONE, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIBN. Truist Securities raised their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $562,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,866. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

