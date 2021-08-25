Equitable Trust Co. Sells 196 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $68,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after purchasing an additional 228,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after acquiring an additional 194,823 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $117.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.93. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.