Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,813 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

