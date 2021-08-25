Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTS opened at $308.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.35 and a fifty-two week high of $316.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.08.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

