Equitable Trust Co. Has $360,000 Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 159,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 74.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,468 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

