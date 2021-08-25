Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $321.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.