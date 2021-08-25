Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 523.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM opened at $353.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.39, a PEG ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $164.16 and a twelve month high of $356.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.49.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

