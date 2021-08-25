Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

