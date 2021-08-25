Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 1,609 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Southern by 4.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 290,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 216,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

