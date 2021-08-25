Equalizer Market Cap Tops $10.57 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $955,756.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00157884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,085.65 or 1.00151876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.74 or 0.01029845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.10 or 0.06592567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

