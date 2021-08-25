Enecuum (ENQ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $676,807.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $20.28 million and $676,807.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00050169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.21 or 0.00789053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00100063 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,056,444 coins and its circulating supply is 190,806,438 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.