Empowered Funds LLC Invests $860,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 442,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.78. 5,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

