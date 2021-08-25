Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALY. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $212,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $6,117,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,331. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

