Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock traded up $9.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

