Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.91. 3,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,423. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.22.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $3,258,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,622.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,343,170. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

