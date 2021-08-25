Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 281,158 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,158 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 6.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vontier by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 40.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.3% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 849,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,040. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

