Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 8,204 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

EXAS traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,951. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.62. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

